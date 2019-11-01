|
|
Roger Shields
Charlestown - Roger Dale Shields, 78 of Charlestown, IN passed away on Thursday October 31, 2019 at New Albany Nursing Home and Rehab.
Roger was born on August 2, 1941 in Jeffersonville, IN to Elmer and Ida Carlton Shields. He was a retired electrician for the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, Ky. Roger was a member of the Charlestown High School class of '59, he was an avid bass fisherman with the Charlestown Bass Club and a golfer. He was a member of the Jeff Elks Golf and Country Club where he celebrated a "hole in one" on the 13th hole. He loved hosting cook outs where he mastered delicious smoked ribs for family and friends. He was happiest when the house was filled with laughter and he had a short glass of Wild Turkey 101 and a cigar in his hand, and country music playing.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Jerry and Travis Shields.
Left to mourn the loss of her husband "Vern" is his loving "Lady" of 43 years Vivian Hampton Shields; sons, Rondle Shields (Lori) of Colorado, Jeff Shields of Clarksville, IN and Jason Shields (Shannon) of Sellersburg, IN; bonus children, Roger Smallwood (Teresa) of Sellersburg and Rebecca Coots Higdon (Garey) of Prospect, KY; sister, Jeanette Will of Clarksville; grandchildren, Ryan, Tara, Jeffrey, Karessa, Kaitlea, Jamison, Braxton, Dillon, Taylor, Tanner, Preston and Logan and 6 great grandchildren. Roger will be sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, Sandra Phillips (Claude) and Ruby Kasper (Charlie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Life Celebration Gathering will be held from 4 pm to 7 pm on Saturday November 9, 2019 at Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019