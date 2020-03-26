Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
123 Winning Colors Drive
Mt. Washington, KY 40047
502-538-2500
Roger Westrich


1963 - 2020
Mount Washington - Mr. Roger Lee Westrich, age 56, of Mt. Washington returned to his Heavenly Father on March 24, 2020. Mr. Westrich was born on September 14, 1963 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Mr. Westrich was a toolmaker for Ford Motor Company and a Catholic by faith. He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Honea.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 11 years, Joy (Yount) Westrich; son, Andrew Westrich (Cristi); stepsons, Nathan Cecil (Colby), Trent Cecil and Darren Cecil; 11 grandchildren; parents, Francis and Marie (Steimel) Westrich; siblings, Tony Westrich (Allison), Bea Dahl (John), Larry Westrich (Tonya) and Darlene Westrich; and a host of family and friends.

All services at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home-Mt. Washington are private according to CDC regulations. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Camp Hero Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
