Roger Winton Pottlitzer
Louisville - Roger Winton Pottlitzer, of Louisville, KY passed away on June 11, 2020, after a twenty-year battle with cancer. Roger was born on May 12, 1944 in Louisville, KY to Mortimer and Margaret Pottlitzer. He was a 1962 graduate of St. Xavier High School. While in high school, he met the love of his life Sherry, whom he married on July 10, 1965. After a short stint at Western Kentucky University, he sailed down to the Navy Office and enlisted in the United States Navy Reserve. While in the Navy, he was stationed on the USS Vulcan. After serving on the high seas, Roger pursued his journey into the fire protection industry, where eventually, in 1984, he founded Vulcan Fire Systems, Inc. He continued to build his business with his wife and son, Todd, by his side, while his other son, Jay, the "Leisure Boy", continued on the high seas, enjoying the vacation life in Palm Beach, FL.
Roger was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He served on many boards, in various capacities, including serving on the board of the Kentucky Fire Sprinkler Contractors Association, the Builder's Exchange of Louisville, and the Audubon Country Club. He was a charter member of the Watterson City Optimist Club, where he coached youth basketball for many years. He also was also the first, and only, inductee into the St. X Red Zone Hall of Fame.
Roger's favorite place to be, was on the golf course. Roger enjoyed playing golf with his close friends where, it became true, what happened on the golf course, stayed on the golf course. Sherry always said Roger's favorite things were golf, treasured friendships, and her, in that order, but everyone knows that Sherry was number 1; although golf, with his buddies, was surely a close second.
One of Roger's greatest, and longest lasting traits, was bringing people together. He was a connector, always looking to create life-long personal and business relationships. Countless people looked to Roger as a resource of knowledge and leadership.
He is preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife of 54 years, Sherry, he is survived by his brother, Spencer, and sister in law, Barbara, of Houston, Texas; sons: Jay (Diane) of Palm Beach, FL and Todd (Lindsay) of Louisville, KY; 4 loving grandchildren: Tyler, Justin, Lilly and Logan; nieces: Lynn (Tim Johnston, Kara (Scott) Flathouse, and Kim (Martin) Juul; nephew: Glenn (Vickie) Gaines; and many cousins. He also leaves behind a long list of golf friends and acquaintances, Vulcan staff, and the St. X Red Zone.
He will be dearly missed by many (including himself), but he leaves a lasting impression by all who knew him.
The family will hold a private memorial service. A Celebration of Life, with all who loved him, will be held at a later date.
The family would also like to sincerely thank all of Roger's doctors throughout the years, the staff of Norton Cancer Institute, and especially the loving care and support from Hosparus of Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either Hosparus of Louisville https://hosparushealth.org/donate/, or Cincinnati Children's Hospital https://www.cincinnatichildrens.org/giving/gifts.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.