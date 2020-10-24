Rogers Roberts, Sr



Louisville - 65, went to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.



Survivors include his three sons; Rogers Jr., Steven (Kadijah), both of Louisville, Kentucky, and Aaron Roberts of Rockford, Illinois; his brother Cain Sr., (Gloria) of Prince George, Virginia; three sisters; Denise Whiteside, Donna Ellis and Brenda Washington (Clarence) all of Louisville, Kentucky and 5 grandchildren.



Visitation to be held 12-2:00 pm on Wednesday; October 28, 2020 at G. C. Williams Funeral Home. Service with limited people (50) at 2:00 p.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store