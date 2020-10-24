1/1
Rogers Roberts Sr.
Rogers Roberts, Sr

Louisville - 65, went to eternal rest on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at his home.

Survivors include his three sons; Rogers Jr., Steven (Kadijah), both of Louisville, Kentucky, and Aaron Roberts of Rockford, Illinois; his brother Cain Sr., (Gloria) of Prince George, Virginia; three sisters; Denise Whiteside, Donna Ellis and Brenda Washington (Clarence) all of Louisville, Kentucky and 5 grandchildren.

Visitation to be held 12-2:00 pm on Wednesday; October 28, 2020 at G. C. Williams Funeral Home. Service with limited people (50) at 2:00 p.m.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
