Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Market Street Chapel
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Centenary United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Roland Mather
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roland D. Mather

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roland D. Mather Obituary
Roland D. Mather

Floyds Knobs - Roland D. Mather, 79, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Friday at University of Louisville. He was a retired Federal Administrative Law Judge. Roland was a 32nd degree Mason, York Rite, Shriner and a member of the American and Indiana Bar Association. He was also a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Roland and his wife were "American Parents" to several international children. Preceded in death by: parents - Howard and Elizabeth Mather. Survivors: wife of 55 years Beth (Fuqua) Mather; and numerous cousins. Visitation: 3 - 8 pm Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel and 11 am - 1 pm Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Funeral: 1 pm Thursday at Church. Interment: Galena Cemetery, Galena, Indiana. Expressions: Donor's choice and will be gratefully accepted.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.