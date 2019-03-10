|
|
Roland D. Mather
Floyds Knobs - Roland D. Mather, 79, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana passed away Friday at University of Louisville. He was a retired Federal Administrative Law Judge. Roland was a 32nd degree Mason, York Rite, Shriner and a member of the American and Indiana Bar Association. He was also a member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Roland and his wife were "American Parents" to several international children. Preceded in death by: parents - Howard and Elizabeth Mather. Survivors: wife of 55 years Beth (Fuqua) Mather; and numerous cousins. Visitation: 3 - 8 pm Wednesday at the Market Street Chapel and 11 am - 1 pm Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church. Funeral: 1 pm Thursday at Church. Interment: Galena Cemetery, Galena, Indiana. Expressions: Donor's choice and will be gratefully accepted.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019