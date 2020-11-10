Roland "Dean" MillerNew Albany - age 86 went to be with our Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was a former resident of Louisville, KY residing for the past 12 years in New Albany, IN. Dean was born in Fredericksburg, Indiana. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Viola McCutcheon Miller; Father, Clayton Miller; Brother, Don Miller; and Nephews Kirk Miller and Greg Miller.Dean was a proud graduate of New Albany High School, class of 1952. He was one of the first reporters for the NAHS radio station, WNAS, and was also a member of an off-campus "social fraternity" Eli Bananas. He played trombone in the NAHS band, and then later in the NAHS Alumni Band. Dean was first alternate to the Annapolis Academy, after which he attended Indiana University, where he was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. Dean was a lifelong scholar, a music lover and a published poet.He was a member of the following: Louisville Junior Chamber of Commerce, Indiana University Alumni Association, Kentucky Colonels, and 1982 Honorary Member of the Kentucky Sheriffs' Association. He also held a private pilot's license.Dean first retired from Irvin H. Whitehouse & Sons where he was Vice-President of a subsidiary, then he later retired again from Howell & Howell Paint Contractors where he was a Commercial Contract Coordinator.He enjoyed playing the trombone with Christ Church UMC Orchestra and Harbor Lights Ensemble, who played big band era music at retirement and nursing homes in Southern Indiana. He also played with the Shriner's Band. Dean was a member of Trinity UMC for the last 12 years, and a previous member of Christ Church UMC Louisville where he played in their orchestra.Dean is survived by his daughter, Kim Grow of Lexington S.C.; son, Scott Miller of San Francisco; and sister, Kay Grier, Nieces: Holly Grier-Wallace; Leah Ann Richmer, Tracy Jo Denton; and nephew Brad Miller and many great nieces and nephews. His unique character and indomitable spirit will live on in the memories of his family and many friends.Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church in New Albany, Indiana. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, there will be a private Memorial Service with burial at Kraft Graceland.