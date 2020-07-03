Roland Whan Richmond MDLOUISVILLE - Roland Whan Richmond, aka Rich or Doc, departed this world on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at his home with family at his side. He battled Parkinson's disease for several years. He was 90.He was born in East Orange, New Jersey, to Fred Morris and Marjorie Whan Richmond. He had an older sister, Elaine Richmond (Savino.) They lived in Nutley, New Jersey, where his father worked as an Industrial Arts teacher. Roland enjoyed playing basketball, ice hockey, and photography (both taking and developing his photos) in high school. He attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia, graduating in June 1951, and then started Cornell Medical school. In June of 1953 he married Janice Marie Holcombe, whom he met working in a restaurant at Seaside Park on the Jersey shore two years earlier. She was a waitress; he was a dishwasher. Together they spent sixty-five years raising a family, traveling the world, and enjoying the arts—orchestra, opera, theater, and lectures. Roland and Janice lived in four different cities: New York, New York; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; and Louisville, Kentucky. They had a child born in each city. Roland graduated Cornell Medical in 1955 and received his medical internship while serving in the army in Honolulu, Hawaii. He completed his residency training in otolaryngology (Ear, Nose, and Throat-ENT) at Baylor University in Houston, Texas. He joined the ENT practice of Dr. Raymond Jones in Louisville in 1962. Over the years, the practice at the Medical Arts Building grew with the addition of Dr. Frank Peisel in 1965 and his eldest son, Dr. Kenneth Richmond in 1986. Roland maintained this practice for over thirty years until his retirement in 1994. Roland was known as "Doc" to many; he was an old school doctor giving medical care and advice to friends and family. Doc traveled once a month to eastern or western Kentucky for free clinics for ENT and allergy problems.Roland would later claim he started his second career as "the pastor's wife" when his wife, Janice, graduated from Louisville Presbyterian Seminary in 1983 and was ordained as a Minister at United Church of Christ. Roland served short terms with Janice as joint missionaries in Vellore and Ludhiana, India, in the late 1990s. Roland was a member for over 57 years at Lynnhurst United Church of Christ where he taught the Christian Builders Sunday School class for 40 years. Doc was known for his caring personality, quick wit, and great intellect. He inspired many with his generous nature.Roland loved traveling (domestic and world-wide), photography, collecting stamps and coins, and playing basketball during the summers at Lakeside Swim Club. He was famous for his hook shot. Throughout their life together, he and his wife Janice opened their home to students, international visitors, and other guests. His biggest love was his long-time wife and traveling partner, Janice.Roland's wife, Janice, predeceased him in January 2018; his sister, Elaine Richmond (Savino), in 2016. Roland is survived by his three sons: Kenneth (Debby), Donald (Beverly), William (Victoria), and his daughter Kathryn Matheny (Richard); eight grandchildren: Sara, Rebecca, Leah, Matthew, Luke, Steven, Elizabeth, and Christopher; two great-grandsons: Alex and Sam; one great-granddaughter: Amelia; two special honorary daughters: Que Pham and Connie Soeder; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.Please honor Roland's memory by a gift to The Louisville Orchestra, Kentucky Shakespeare, or Lynnhurst United Church of Christ.A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Saturday, July 11 at Highlands Funeral Home with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 10, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Highlands Funeral Home. (Please wear a mask)