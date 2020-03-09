Services
Neptune Society- Kentucky
708 Lyndon Lane
Louisville, KY 40222
(502) 423-3837
For more information about
Rollie Sypher
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Rollie Sypher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rollie Sypher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rollie Sypher

Louisville - entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2020. Rollie was a retired Plant Maintenance Superintendent at Loral Electro-Optical Systems located in Pasadena, California. Rollie served our country with the United States Air Force, for which we are forever grateful.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sypher and Ines Smith Sypher.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carol Ballinger Sypher; daughters, Denise Sypher Stuart and Kristine Sypher Keown; and grandchild, Barclay Keown.

A memorial service is to be determined for a future day and time. Neptune Society of Kentucky was entrusted to perform cremation services for Mr. Sypher.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -