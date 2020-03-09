|
Rollie Sypher
Louisville - entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2020. Rollie was a retired Plant Maintenance Superintendent at Loral Electro-Optical Systems located in Pasadena, California. Rollie served our country with the United States Air Force, for which we are forever grateful.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sypher and Ines Smith Sypher.
Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Carol Ballinger Sypher; daughters, Denise Sypher Stuart and Kristine Sypher Keown; and grandchild, Barclay Keown.
A memorial service is to be determined for a future day and time. Neptune Society of Kentucky was entrusted to perform cremation services for Mr. Sypher.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020