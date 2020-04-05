Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Romilda "Millie" Mayes


1930 - 2020
Romilda "Millie" Mayes

Louisville - Romilda "Millie" Mayes, 90, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Friday, April 03, 2020. She was born to the late Marie and Fred Albert in 1930. Millie devoted her life to her children, they were her pride and joy.

She is also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Gilbert "Gil" Mayes, son Tommy Mayes, brothers Fred, Robert, Cletus, Ivo and most recently her sister Norida Hilgeman, and sister-in-law, Rita Albert.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Russ (Suzy), Pam Hart (Buddy), Rick, Jim (Diana), Terry (Tammy), and Ron, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private burial will take place in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
