Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM
1942 - 2019
Louisville - Ron Bowley, 77, of Louisville, formerly of LaGrange, husband of Barbara Bowley, passed away November 26, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born in Louisville January 6, 1942 the son of the late Thelma Roskosky Bowley. Ron graduated from Manuel H.S. in 1960 and was a veteran having served in the U.S. Army based out of Fort Knox. He retired from LG&E after 33 years of service as a foreman in Electric Distribution and was a member of Southeast Christian Church.

Besides his wife of 30 years he leaves to cherish his memory, sons, Bill (Julie), James, Timothy (Debbie Kay), stepchildren, Sara (Doug), Callahan and Andy (Peyton) Church. 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren also survive. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry. In addition to his love for his family, he loved the Lord and the outdoors.

A service celebrating Ron's life will be held 6:00 PM Friday at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM Friday until service time.

Memorials are suggested to Hosparus ot the .

Condolences may be made at www.Lmgfuneralhomeeast.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
