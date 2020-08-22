1/1
Ron "Rif" Riffle
Ron "rif" Riffle

Louisville - Smart, kind, funny, talented and never without a smile.

Ron passed away August 17, 2020 at 69, after a lengthy battle with frontal temporal dementia.

Born in Columbus, Ohio, an avid Buckeye fan. Graduate of Ohio University. Go Bobcats!

Well-known as a graphic designer and automobile artist, Ron was car-crazy, loved his SCCA group, racing and assisting in any way he could.

Left to celebrate Ron's life is his loving family. Wife, Cheryl Benton; son, Nate Riffle; grandsons, Landon and Colton; and special loved ones, Nicole, Abigail and Benton.

He will live forever in the hearts of all who knew him.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
or

