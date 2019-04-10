|
Ron Segars
74 - passed away April 8, 2019. He was the owner of Segars Electric and a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church. Ron was also a member of Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Council #2761 and Archbishop Floersch Assembly 2008.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Dorothy Raymond; and son, Kevin Segars.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Karen Segars; children, Rene Becker (Brian) and Brian Segars (Christine); grandchildren, Grace Becker, Emma Becker, Keegen Becker, Jackson Segars, and Barrett Segars; brothers, Michael Raymond (Shirley) and David Raymond (Beverly); and a host of friends.
The funeral service will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12 pm at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with burial at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ron may be made to the Knights of Columbus Bishop Spalding Charity Fund.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019