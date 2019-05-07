Services
Ronald Aubrey Stanton Obituary
Ronald Aubrey Stanton

Jonesboro, GA. - Ronald Aubrey Stanton, 69, of Jonesboro, GA, passed away on January 20, 2019. He was born on May 5, 1950, in New Albany, Indiana to the late William A. Stanton and Zetta Ann (Mitchell) Stanton.

He is preceded in death by one sister, Jill M. Stanton, and one brother, Robert K. Stanton.

Ronald, known as "Country", leaves to mourn one daughter, Darla (Lovey) Rankin-Winstead of Atlanta, GA, who was his caretaker, two sons, Christopher S. Barney of Grand Prairie, TX and Ronald Beals of Halifax, Canada, two brothers, William Michael Stanton (Irene) from North Carolina, and Randy Stanton of Louisville, Kentucky; three Aunts, Zida Hudson of Boca Raton, Florida, Lucille Mitchell of Louisville, Kentucky, and Christine Mitchell of Mobile, Alabama. Ronnie also leaves to mourn a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins & friends.

Ronnie, we all will miss you.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
