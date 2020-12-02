Ronald Boston, Sr.



Louisville - Ronald Gary Boston Sr., age 84, passed away December 1, 2020.



Born to the late Coy Boston and Zela Suzie Mullins Boston, he is also preceded by his siblings Kenneth, Victor, Doug (Mary), Earl Boston, Mildred and Florence; and son Michael Drew Boston.



Here to carry on his memory is his wife Judy Mitchell Taylor Boston; sons Ronald Gary Boston, Jr. (Tami), Timothy E. Taylor (Lydia), David Anthony Taylor (Dani), daughter Patti Boston Humphrey (Bud), sons Ralph W. Boston and Steven Eric Boston (Sherry), his granddaughter Cameron Lea Taylor (who helped care for him), 12 other grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Ronald was born in Glen Daniels, WV, spent his formative years in Pikeville, Ky attended Manual High School, and worked at General Electric for 36 years, retiring in 1991. He was a lifelong Kentucky Wildcat fan and raised his family as such. The family wants to give Special Thanks to a friend Edie Whitehead who helped care for Ronald for years. His final viewing is private for immediate adult family members limited by the COVID-19 virus guidelines. Family members invited will be notified of time and place.









