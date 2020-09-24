Ronald "Ronnie" Caudill
Ronald "Ronnie" Caudill, 75, of Louisville, exited stage left, on Saturday, September 12th 2020. He was a lover of animals, theater, magic, horse racing, Indy cars, model trains, films and photography. His greatest joys were sharing all of these with those he loved. He is survived by his son, Jason Caudill (Lindi Caudill, Josie & Jordan Shircliff) daughter Whitney Bishop (Chris, Sarah Caitlyn, Acacia, Parker, Lorelei) and their mother, Barbara Campbell. He will be missed by his beloved sister Beatrice Peters, cousin Carolyn Harrod & nephew Billy Caudill (Nora, William). Louisville Male High School Class of 1965. Retired from Door Equipment Company. Member of Carriage House Players & Shakespeare in the Park. A private memorial for family is planned. Memorial Contributions to www.kentuckyshakespeare.org
