|
|
Ronald Chester Beard
Fairdale - 71 passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. He was a retired Freelance Artist & a Marine Veteran. He attended Southeast Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Reyna & brother, Thomas Darrell Beard. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Lisa Milian (Jose) & sons, Timothy Beard (Amy), Ronald J. Beard & Robin T. Beard, sister, Bonita Sue Starnes (Tom), grandchildren, Ryan P. Beard, Kyle M. Beard, Marcus Milian & Ryder Beard.
As per Ronald's wish, cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019