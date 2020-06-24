Ronald Clark JohnsonLouisville - Mr. Ronald Clark Johnson, age 71, passed away on Wednesday the 10th of June in Louisville, Kentucky. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 24,1948 to Clark Harvard and Patricia Ruth (Dunn) Johnson. Ron graduated from Lamphere High School in Madison Heights, Michigan in 1966. Ron served as a Sgt in the United States Air Force as a Bomb Navigator Systems Mechanic and was stationed at U-Tapao Royal Thai Navy Airfield where he worked on the B-52 Bombers in Thailand during the Vietnam War. After the war, on June 24, 1972, Ron married the love of his life, Kathryn Duella Brown in Clawson, Michigan. For his professional career he became an Apprentice and then a Journeyman Millwright working at Chrysler until 1980 when the family relocated to Marcellus, Michigan. Ron worked for the General Motors Company for over ten years at the Hydramatic Plant in Three Rivers, Michigan. After their children had left the nest, the next chapter was a move to Kentucky in 1993 to be employed at the Ford Motor Company's Kentucky Truck Plant until his retirement in 2010. They continued to reside in Crestwood, Kentucky until moving to Manistique, Michigan in 2014.Throughout his years Ron or "Ronnie", enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting, playing guitar/banjo, bluegrass/country/oldies music, sports, and his two rescue cats: Buddy and Kaley. Ron was a member of the UAW for all of the United States Big Three (automotive manufacturers) in Detroit, Three Rivers, and Louisville. Ron will be fondly remembered as a loyal husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. He consistently was hardworking, dedicated, and known for having a great sense of humor.Ron is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Kathy; son, Lee (Janet) Johnson of Romulus, Michigan; daughter, Karon (Chad Sr) Newbill of Grand Haven, Michigan; four grandchildren, Mackenzie Hartman, Patrick Johnson, Julia Rizner and Katherine (Craig) Glisson; brother, Dennis (Corinne) Johnson; sisters Kathy (Dudley) Leplue and Mary Johnson-Bennett along with numerous loving nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents Clark and Patricia Johnson.A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held at Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home in Louisville, KY on Sunday July 12, 2020 from 2-5PM. A private burial only for family members will held on July 13, 2020 at the United States National Cemetery in Lebanon, KY.In lieu of flowers the family asks donations can be made to your local shelter in memory of Ron's avid love of animals.