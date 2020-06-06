Ronald Clay Hays
Taylorsville - Ronald Clay Hays, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, June 05, 2020 at his home.
He was a retired employee of General Electric, a farmer, a member of the National Cracker Jack Society, NRA, a Kentucky Colonel, and volunteered with the Mt. Washington Community Ministries. He was a Wolff Distillery Collector, and enjoyed gardening and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Hays; his granddaughter, Isabella Faith Fingar; and a sister-in-law, Onna Kay Maynor.
Ron is survived by his wife, Lady Miller Hays;
Two children, Lisa Hays and Christopher Fingar (Stacy);
A brother, James Hays Jr. (Sandy); sisters-in-law, Jenna Copple (Jim Mohr) and Sandy Binner (Fred); a brother-in-law, Jake Miller (Lisa); nephews, James Hays (Kristy), Al Thomas (Suzie), Glen Copple (Milta); nieces, Taylor Phelps, Tonna Brooks (Jeff); two grandchildren, Connor William and Katelyn Grace Fingar; his best friend, Donnie Crews; along with his beloved dogs, Lucy and Max; and cats, Cary Grant, Sam, Calli and Yellow Mellow.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.