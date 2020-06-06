Ronald Clay Hays
Ronald Clay Hays

Taylorsville - Ronald Clay Hays, 70, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, June 05, 2020 at his home.

He was a retired employee of General Electric, a farmer, a member of the National Cracker Jack Society, NRA, a Kentucky Colonel, and volunteered with the Mt. Washington Community Ministries. He was a Wolff Distillery Collector, and enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Hays; his granddaughter, Isabella Faith Fingar; and a sister-in-law, Onna Kay Maynor.

Ron is survived by his wife, Lady Miller Hays;

Two children, Lisa Hays and Christopher Fingar (Stacy);

A brother, James Hays Jr. (Sandy); sisters-in-law, Jenna Copple (Jim Mohr) and Sandy Binner (Fred); a brother-in-law, Jake Miller (Lisa); nephews, James Hays (Kristy), Al Thomas (Suzie), Glen Copple (Milta); nieces, Taylor Phelps, Tonna Brooks (Jeff); two grandchildren, Connor William and Katelyn Grace Fingar; his best friend, Donnie Crews; along with his beloved dogs, Lucy and Max; and cats, Cary Grant, Sam, Calli and Yellow Mellow.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Memorial gifts are suggested to the American Cancer Society.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
JUN
10
Visitation
09:15 - 10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
JUN
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
