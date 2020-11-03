Ronald D. Brown
Big Clifty - Ronald D. Brown, age 69 of Big Clifty passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 25, 1951 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Calvin and Mary Johnson Brown.
Ronnie loved his family and getting "sugars". He loved listening to Elvis and was an avid U of L fan. He retired from General Electric, was a U.S. Army Veteran and was a member of American Legion Post #81.
He is survived by four children, Lisa Marie Butler (Chris), Timothy Allen Brown (Christy), Pamela Kay Hay (Marshall), and Shannon Brown (Jeff), two step-children, Ashley White (Robby) and Jonathan Fights (Sam), three sisters, Debra Lampton (Allen), Toni Goodman, and Lana Black, one brother, Randy Brown (Mary), 13 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and his beloved fur baby, Fancy.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lampton Brown, his first love, Penny Lynn, one brother, Danny Brown, his beloved fur baby, Buddy and two fur grandbabies, Hunter and Gracie.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. CST, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Watson & Hunt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with his childhood best friend and brother, Woody Girdley officiating. Burial will be in Moore Cemetery in Big Clifty. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. CST until 8:00 p.m. CST on Thursday and from 9:00 a.m. CST until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. Brown in person at the funeral home are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
