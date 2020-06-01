Ronald Dean CumminsLouisville, KY - Ronald Dean Cummins, beloved Father, Papaw, Uncle and Child of God returned home to his Heavenly Father on May 30 after a short "wrestling match" with lung cancer. Born January 31, 1932, he was the son of the late Mary Elizabeth (Clark) and John Henry Cummins. He grew up in Louisville an adventurous man with a love for learning and shared many happy days with siblings: John Jr. (deceased), Leon (deceased), Betty (Murphy, deceased), Yvonne (Flynn), Rose Marie (Dominican Sister of Peace), Dale and Duane.After stints in St Mary's Seminary, the U.S. Navy Reserve, the U.S. Army, AND after 1162 "date night" hamburgers he proposed to his sweetheart, LaVerne Masterson (deceased 2015) and they were married in April, 1956. Together they became the ultimate "team coaches" for eight children; Keith (Leslie), Krina (Larry Fry), Kelly (Donna), Kay (Robert Maum), Karen, Kari (Ron Ogle), Kristi (Mickey Block), and Kennedy (Jeanette). Dad loved children especially his own 8, but grew more perfect in love through his 33 grand-children, 25 great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. He was not a "social butterfly" by any account, but he loved God's people, probably because he recognized their common, divine nature. They "mirrored" God's love to him and that is where he found happiness, always. He had and loved many, dear friends.During his lifetime he shared his gifts and talents as a machinist (L & N Railroad), car mechanic, boy scout pack leader, singer, home builder, "give and go" coach, magician (Zooma, zooma! Look over there!), paperboy, cook at Joe's Bar and Grill, gardener, jam maker, fig tree and Fresca enthusiast, and as a man who loved to learn, he became and will be remembered as the consummate "teacher" who loved to share his treasured knowledge. At St Bartholomew Church he was a lector and sang for many years in the choir. At his death, he was a Friday afternoon visitor to the Immaculate Conception Eucharistic Chapel, a 1st Friday/1st Saturday participant who cherished his evenings at St Martin de Tours, and a lifelong Rosary devotee.Of all the gifts that Dad gave to us, we are most thankful to him for handing down his faith in God and his life's lessons on persevering to see love through to its fullest; be disciplined, respectful and responsible, falter, struggle, even fail, then learn and grow in LOVE and along the way be watchful for the work that God has assigned to you. Show up when HE calls. He lived his life as a tireless, servant of the Lord and we cherish his lessons on care giving, visitation to the sick, and saying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet. We will miss him every day.Visitation will be at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40218 on Thursday, June 4 from 3-7 p.m. Mass will be held on Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. at St Bartholomew Church located at 2040 Buechel Bank Rd, Louisville, KY 40218. A private burial will take place at Resthaven Memorial Park later in the day.In lieu of flowers, contributions suggested to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, 2645 Bardstown Rd, St Catherine, KY 40061 or Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr, Louisville, KY 40205.