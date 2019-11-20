|
|
Ronald E. Raney
Louisville - passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
He was retired from KY/Indiana Carpenter's Local 175 and a former member of the St. Dennis Parish.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Betty Raney; three brothers; and two sisters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Ginger (Carter) Raney; daughters, Angela Fuqua and Pamela Herm; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalee Lowery; and his beloved dog, Cody.
His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 23 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4005 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019