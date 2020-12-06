1/1
Ronald Erich Straub
1941 - 2020
Ronald Erich Straub

Louisville - Ronald Erich Straub, 79, of Louisville passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital.

He was born February 20, 1941 in Louisville one of three children to Emil Erich Straub and Dorothy French Straub.

Ronald was an engineer and manager for Ford Motor building plants for over 27 years. He was a graduate of University of Louisville J.B. Speed School of Engineering. Ronald was a member of the Flaget Alumni Associates, Prospect-Goshen Rotary Club, S.C.O.R.E., Louisville Bridge Club and Explore Post #198. Ronald was a Catholic by faith.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a brother, Kenny Straub.

Ronald is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 55 years, Joyce Fowler Straub; children, Erich Straub (Sonali), Jason Straub (Jennifer) and Nicole Giessman (Justin); six grandchildren, Kira, Austin, Jude, Isabella, Jackson and Aaron and a sister, Betty Doeden (Doug).

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville was entrusted with arrangements.

Please consider a memorial gift in the form of a contribution in Ronald's name to Flaget Alumni Association, P.O. Box 36558, Louisville, KY 40233.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
