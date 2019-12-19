|
|
Dr. Ronald Eugene Tongate
Louisville - Passed away on December 17, 2019.
Ronald was born on June 14, 1941, in Gibson City, Illinois to the late Russell and Nadyne Tongate. Ronald was a graduate of Southern Illinois University before obtaining his PhD in Agricultural Economics at the University of Illinois. He was a professor at Ohio State. He retired from Farm Credit Banks.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen Tongate; daughters Christine (Jim) Jorgensen and Pamela (Terry) Cook; sister, Judith (Ronald) Holt; and grandchildren, Brooke, James "Trey" and Josh Jorgensen, Kiley and Madison Cook.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home (235 Juneau Drive). His funeral mass will be held 10 AM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (501 Cherrywood Rd) with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019