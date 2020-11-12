1/1
Ronald F. Haynes
Ronald F. Haynes

Ronald F. Haynes, 78, passed away on November 9, 2020.

Born in Louisville, Kentucky, Ron served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, was a Vietnam War Veteran, graduated from Bellarmine University, and retired from the U.S. Treasury Department.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur James Haynes and Lillian Alice Price Jaynes. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Judy Morris Haynes; brothers, Larry T. Haynes and Michael H. Haynes (Diane); nephews, Ronald (Kim), Robert (Beth), and Tom Haynes; many cherished cousins; and his by-marriage "bonus" family of siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and god-children.

The family is planning a memorial gathering to be held at a later date.

Please consider memorial donations to the WHAS Crusade for Children.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
