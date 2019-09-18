|
Ronald Fredrick, Watson, Sr.
Louisville -
Watson, Ronald Fredrick, Sr., 51, died Monday September 16, 2019 at the University Of Louisville Hospital. He was a retired machine operator and a Baptist by faith.
He is survived by his wife Sherita L. Watson; five sons Ronald, Jr.; Raymon; Rayshawn; David and Daniel; a brother James E. Watson (Monica) and 4 grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Portland Memorial Baptist Church 3800 W. Market St.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019