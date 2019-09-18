Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Portland Memorial Baptist Church
3800 W. Market St.
View Map
Ronald Fredrick Watson Sr.

Ronald Fredrick Watson Sr. Obituary
Ronald Fredrick, Watson, Sr.

Louisville -

Watson, Ronald Fredrick, Sr., 51, died Monday September 16, 2019 at the University Of Louisville Hospital. He was a retired machine operator and a Baptist by faith.

He is survived by his wife Sherita L. Watson; five sons Ronald, Jr.; Raymon; Rayshawn; David and Daniel; a brother James E. Watson (Monica) and 4 grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday at Portland Memorial Baptist Church 3800 W. Market St.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online Condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
