|
|
Ronald G. Fetchko
Louisville - Mr. Ronald George Fetchko, age 74, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Mr. Fetchko was born in Windber, PA on May 18, 1945.
Mr. Fetchko was Catholic by faith and a United States Air Force veteran. He was active duty for many years until his reactivation with the Air Guard during Desert Storm. In later years, following his service he worked for Jefferson County Animal Services.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 47 years, Carol A. Fetchko; children, Christopher, Jonathan and Jennifer Fetchko and a host of other dear family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 6pm on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home. Visitation Thursday from 1pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Humane Society. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019