Ronald Gagliardi
Ronald Gagliardi

Pewee Valley - Ronald Anthony Gagliardi, 72 of Pewee Valley, Ky passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday October 21st, 2020. He was surrounded by his closest family. Ron was an avid outdoorsman and loved all things that supported nature. Whether it was hunting, Hiking, Camping or teaching others his love of conservation. His enjoyment came from all the adventures that were created by those closest to him. Ron was an active member of several clubs including Long Run Sportsman Club and Quail Forever. Ron also loved boating with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Victoria Gagliardi and a niece AnnaMarie Bond. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Cindy Gagliardi; daughter Nicole Mulberry(Dustin); two grandaughters Angelina and Taylor Thompson; A brother Joseph Gagliardi Jr. (Susan); also In-Laws, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews. We love and will forever miss you Bapa! In Lieu of flowers donations to Hosparus of Louisville or to your favorite charity. Services will be at Stoess Funeral Home on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 from 11am until 2pm. A memorial service at 2pm






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Service
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Stoess Funeral Home
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Stoess Funeral Home
6534 West Highway 22
Crestwood, KY 40014
(502) 241-9421
