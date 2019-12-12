Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Ronald Glenn Martin

Ronald Glenn Martin Obituary
Ronald Glenn Martin

Louisville - Ronald Glenn Martin, 59, of Louisville passed away Wednesday after a courageous battle. He was a former employee of Carby's Carwash.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Randall Martin and Kay Martin; sister, Kathy Mobley.

He leaves his wife of 40 years, Anita to carry his memory; stepmother, Lois Martin; his daughters, Nicole Lauyans (Steve), Kristi Tassler (Paul); son, James Shields; sisters, Rhonda, Patty, Sue, and Stacey (Jimmy); grandchildren, Olivia, Mason, Landon, Chloe, and Xavier. Lastly, he has a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws to keep his memory.

Visitation will be Monday, December 16, from 1:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville 40216.

Service will be Tuesday, December 17, at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
