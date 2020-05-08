Ronald H. GrossLouisville - Ron Gross died Thursday, April 30, 2020 from cancer. He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 9, 1947 to Robert Gross and Virginia Edson Gross. His father was in the US Air Force, so he spent his childhood in places all over the world. He attended the University of Michigan where he met his wife, Jane. They were married May 2, 1969, the day before graduation. He served as an officer in the US Army for 3 years, most of the time stationed in Germany where their two sons were born. Upon completing his service, he earned an MBA degree at the University of Utah in 1973 and a PhD in Industrial-Organizational psychology at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville in 1977.He moved to Louisville, KY, in 1977 to work for General Electric, then later worked as a consultant in human resources management for Mercer Consulting. In 1996 he moved to Orlando, FL, where he and four partners started a small consulting company, Censeo Corp, with a focus on developing web-based employee assessments for corporate clients. They sold the company in 2011, he retired in 2013, and moved back to Louisville at that time.He is survived by his wife, Jane, sons David (Julie Weeder) and Michael (Sandy), granddaughter Violet Gross, brother Kenneth Gross (Sara), sister Louise Hilton (Frederick), step-grandchildren Steven Melcher (Whitney) and Saray Gaeta and their children, father-in-law Russell Peebles, brother-in law Thomas Peebles (Christine) and four nieces.He was a long-time member of the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church where a Celebration of Life service will be held later in the year when family and friends can gather together.