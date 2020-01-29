Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Epiphany Catholic Church
914 Old Harrods Creek Road
Louisville, KY
Louisville - Ronald Holmes, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, January 30th, at Nortons Hospital downtown. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Louise and Malcolm Holmes, parents: Clarence Holmes and Mary Warning, and his two brothers, Jerry and James Holmes.

Ron graduated from St. Xavier High School in 1957 and completed a baccalaureate degree at Bellarmine University. He finished his formal education, receiving a Doctorate in Education from Indiana University in 1972.

In his professional career, he served as a parole officer for Jefferson County Juvenile Court and then embarked on a career that brought him lifelong pleasure teaching at the collegiate level. He taught at Jefferson Community College (1968 to 1977) before being hired and promoted to the rank of Professor within the Department of Justice Administration at the University of Louisville. He published scores of articles in the professional and academic literature and wrote numerous books on criminally deviant and violent behavior. He was an avid sports fan of the University of Louisville, loved country music, and enjoyed the company of his many friends.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Evelyn (Tootie Brown) Holmes. He has three sons: Craig (Becky), Stephen (Amy), and Terry Holmes. There are nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, February, 3, 2020 at Epiphany Catholic Church,914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville, KY. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12-4 p.m., Sunday, February 2nd at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy should go to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020
