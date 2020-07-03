Ronald James DuvallLouisville - Ronald J. Duvall, 73, passed away on June 30, 2020. Born and raised in Louisville, KY, he was a graduate of Flaget High School and then Bellarmine University. He went on to receive his master's degree in Business Administration at NYU. He was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Vietnam War. He spent his career in KY state government starting in the budget office in Frankfort and retired as Director of Administrative Services for the KY Fair Board. Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling to many different places, and volunteered as a mentor for a reading program in Jefferson Co. elementary schools.He was preceded in death by his parents John Oliver Duvall and Mary Emma Corbett. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Beverly H. Duvall and his son Michael Duvall. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30am on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church (7813 Shelbyville Rd.) with burial to follow at Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4pm until 7pm at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln.