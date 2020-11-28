Ronald Joseph Bolton Sr.Louisville - 79, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020.He was a retired business manager for the Painters Local Union 118, an Air Force veteran, a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus member, Boy Scout leader for 30 years and member of the Faternal Order of Eagles in J-town.Ron is preceded in death by his daughter, Ronelle Koch; and brothers, Leroy Bolton Jr. and Houston A. Rabb.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Spayd Bolton; children, Ronda Cotton, Ronald Bolton Jr., Michael Bolton and Jordan Bolton (Jordan); grandchildren, Layne, Rachel, Astyn, Rebecca, C.J., Veronica and Clyde; great-grandson, De'Aaron; brother, Raymond Bolton and sister, Regina Tyler.His celebration of life Mass and visitation will be private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Arrangements entrusted with Joseph E. Ratterman & Son.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Friends of Scouting, 9190 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, MD 20814.