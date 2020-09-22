Ronald Keith HedgesCrestwood - Ronald Keith Hedges, 61, of Crestwood, passed away Monday, September 21st, 2020 at home. He was born on January 5th, 1959 in LaGrange, KY to the late Lester Adam Hedges and mother still living Phyllis Jean Hedges. Also surviving is his two brothers, Donald Hedges (two daughters, April and Krystal) and Mike Hedges (wife Lois and son Adam). Ronald was married on November 12th, 1977 to Elenora Elaine Robbins Hedges. Ronald and Elaine have two children, Randy Keith Hedges 39, and Holly Layne Hedges Lindeman, 36; three grandchildren, Leighanne, Chase and Jack Lindeman. Ronald enjoyed tractor pulls, car races and loved most of all being with his family and spending time with those he loved. Ronald will be remembered by Baptist Health as their Grateful Patient in 2020. considerate, thankful for every day, he could spot gratitude by someone's personality and was grateful for his family. Funeral service will be Friday, 2PM, Stoess Funeral Home, Crestwood with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation will be 11AM until time of service. condolences:www.stoessfuneralhome.com