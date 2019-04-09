Ronald L. Gathright "RonLemar"



Charlestown - A funeral service for Ronald L. Gathright, 41, of Charlestown, IN will be at 1 PM on Wednesday April 10th, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 2701 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 10th, 2019 from 10 AM - 1 PM at the church. Ron LeMar passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.



Ron was born on May 13, 1977 to Ronald Lee and Sandra Marie Gathright. He was a loving father to his two children. He enjoyed athletics and cheering on his alma mater the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Ron also loved Star Wars and all things tech, which led him to a career in the software industry.



Ron was preceded in death by his loving sister, Shannon Thomas.



Left to cherish his memory are his family Pasquel, Zoe and Miles. Parents Sandra and Ronald Lee Gathright; and nieces and nephews, Hunter and Koby Thomas, Andrell Hopkins, and Kadyn and Kyler Gales.



To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary