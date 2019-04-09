Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
2701 Veterans Pkwy
Jeffersonville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
2701 Veterans Pkwy
Jeffersonville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Gathright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald L. "RonLemar" Gathright


1977 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ronald L. "RonLemar" Gathright Obituary
Ronald L. Gathright "RonLemar"

Charlestown - A funeral service for Ronald L. Gathright, 41, of Charlestown, IN will be at 1 PM on Wednesday April 10th, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 2701 Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN. Visitation will be on Wednesday April 10th, 2019 from 10 AM - 1 PM at the church. Ron LeMar passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019.

Ron was born on May 13, 1977 to Ronald Lee and Sandra Marie Gathright. He was a loving father to his two children. He enjoyed athletics and cheering on his alma mater the University of Kentucky Wildcats. Ron also loved Star Wars and all things tech, which led him to a career in the software industry.

Ron was preceded in death by his loving sister, Shannon Thomas.

Left to cherish his memory are his family Pasquel, Zoe and Miles. Parents Sandra and Ronald Lee Gathright; and nieces and nephews, Hunter and Koby Thomas, Andrell Hopkins, and Kadyn and Kyler Gales.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Legacy Funeral Center
Download Now