Ronald L. Harper
Ronald L. Harper

Louisville - Ronald L. Harper, 71, loving husband to Deborah (Druck) Harper, passed away on Friday May 15, 2020, with his family at his side, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

He was born to the late Jerry Q. and Betty J. (Waters) Harper in St. Louis Missouri. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Don Harper (Debbie).

Ron retired from LGE after 31 years as a gas line trouble technician and was a member of St. Peter Apostle Catholic Church. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal baseball fan.

Besides his wife of 50 years he is survived by their children, Jeff Harper (Jenny), Todd Harper, and Aimee Gass (John) along with grandchildren, Kadie, Zach, Clay, Gabe, Lizzie, Ainsley and great-granddaughter, Jolene. He will also be missed by siblings Denny Harper, Sheryl Woods, Beth Wilson (Tim), his in-laws Donna, Judy and Mike, whom he loved as his family and many other family and friends.

Services and burial will be private.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 16 to May 19, 2020.
