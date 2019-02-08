|
Ronald L. "Ron" Redmon
Louisville - 84, of Jeffersontown, KY passed away Thursday,
February 7, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro
Hospital. He was a retired Salesman for Kenway Distributors, a member of St. Michael
Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus,
POFO, 3M Club at St. Michaels, and a former
member of St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Preceded in death by his siblings, James
Redmon, Alene McDonough, Helen Hart,
Lela Brennan, Irvin Redmon and Leslie
Redmon.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn Gerstner
Redmon; Daughters, Lou Ann Jordan (John),
Debbie Redmon, Sharon Costello (Matt);
Sons, Michael Redmon (Sharon), Ronald
"Butch" Redmon, Jr., (Tamara); Sister,
Frances Runyan and Nine Grandchildren;
Four Great Grandchildren
Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM,
Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Michael
Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive,
Louisville, KY. Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM,
Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ratterman and
Sons Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Rd.
Burial will be in Jeffersontown Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Cedar Lake Foundation at www.cedarlake.org
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019