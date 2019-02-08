Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
3705 Stone Lakes Drive
Louisville, KY
Ronald L. "Ron" Redmon


Ronald L. "Ron" Redmon Obituary
Ronald L. "Ron" Redmon

Louisville - 84, of Jeffersontown, KY passed away Thursday,

February 7, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro

Hospital. He was a retired Salesman for Kenway Distributors, a member of St. Michael

Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus,

POFO, 3M Club at St. Michaels, and a former

member of St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Preceded in death by his siblings, James

Redmon, Alene McDonough, Helen Hart,

Lela Brennan, Irvin Redmon and Leslie

Redmon.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Gerstner

Redmon; Daughters, Lou Ann Jordan (John),

Debbie Redmon, Sharon Costello (Matt);

Sons, Michael Redmon (Sharon), Ronald

"Butch" Redmon, Jr., (Tamara); Sister,

Frances Runyan and Nine Grandchildren;

Four Great Grandchildren

Funeral Mass will be held 11:00 AM,

Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Michael

Catholic Church, 3705 Stone Lakes Drive,

Louisville, KY. Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM,

Friday, February 8, 2019 at Ratterman and

Sons Jeffersontown, 10600 Taylorsville Rd.

Burial will be in Jeffersontown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to

Cedar Lake Foundation at www.cedarlake.org

Online condolence www.Ratterman.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Remember
