Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Ronald Lee Aebersold Sr. Obituary
Ronald Lee Aebersold, Sr.

Louisville - Ronald Lee Aebersold, Sr., age 83 of Louisville, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He worked at General Electric and retired after 35 years. He was a member of Southeast Christian Church for over 30 years. His passion was golfing and working at Seneca Golf Course.

Ron leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Willie; his twin brother, Donald Sr. (Jenny); younger brother, Emmett Sr.; his son, Ron Jr. (Suzie); his daughters Denise Webb (Gerry) and Donna Clements (Boyce); nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be 2 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown). A celebration of Ron's life will be at 11 am Friday, May 10, at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40299, with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens East.

Memorials may be made to Southeast Christian Church or Bob Russell Ministries.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
