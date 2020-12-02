1/
Ronald Lee Clark
Ronald Lee Clark

Martinsville - Ronald Lee Clark, 74, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home. He was born in Louisville and was a retired Yardmaster for CSXT. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, a member of VFW Post 1257 Martinsville, American Legion Post 35, Jeffersonville, and a member of Hoosier Harvest Church in Martinsville.

He was preceded in death by his wife Connie Curry Clark.

Survivors include two sons, Matthew Clark of Martinsville and Andrew Ryan Clark ( John Christopher) of Key Largo, FL., a daughter. Natalie Clark Brinkley of Jeffersonville, four grandchildren, Sarah Clark Walker (Adam), Mitchell Clark (Sheyla Valdez), Zach Brinkley and Zane Brinkley, two great grandchildren, Henry Walker and Ila Shae Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Chapman Funeral Home with graveside services at Walnut Ridge Cemetery to be held at a later date. Visitation will be from 10:30 To 12:00 on Friday at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

