Ronald Lee Cook
Louisville - 66, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he specialized in IT services, was a member of Northeast Christian Church and attended Shelby Christian Church. He was a local musician for many groups including Karen Kraft & Kiks, VooDoo Lounge Band, SeeSaw, and Black Gate. He was also an audio producer for the Tymes Band and the Doo Wop All-Stars.
He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Hoops) Cook; daughters, Kirstie Buckley (Philip) and Connor Rose Cook, step-son, Andrew Baird (Rachel); mother, Doris Brown; brothers, Gary Cook (Carolyn) and Glenn Cook; sister, Cheryl Franklin (Randy); and 4 grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be 1:00pm - 7:00pm Thursday April 18, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with memorial service at 7:00pm.
Expressions of sympathy may go to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019