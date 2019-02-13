|
|
Ronald Lee Diemer
Louisville - Was succumbed to Alzheimer's at the age of 79 on February 11,2019. His wife Mae was at his side when he passed away as she had been for over 60 years. Dad was a dedicated son to his parents Roy and Evelyn Diemer and returned home to Louisville to be near them after living in Ocean Springs, Mississippi and Richmond, Kentucky for years. He watched as his youngest daughter Carolyn Settle passed away from MS and never fully recovered from the pain of losing her. Dad's memory will be cherished by his loving wife and our mom Mae Diemer, daughter Janice Berwick (Roy) and son Wayne Diemer (Mindy). He will always be grandpa to Meredith Berwick, Mary Diemer (Steven), Michael Settle, Sarah Settle (Ashwin), Paul Diemer and Stephen Diemer. He is also survived by his brother James Diemer (Jean), niece Julie Manson and nephew Jacob Diemer (Melissa).
Ron was a proud 22 year veteran of the United States Air Force and served with many other proud veterans who became his lifelong friends. The stories they tell of their adventures and misadventures are always entertaining, funny and mostly true.
Dad believed in education and attended school his entire life. He learned so much at duPont Manual from operating and tinkering with their radio transmitter that when he joined the Air Force in 1956 he chose electronics as his career. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University (BS) and the University of Louisville (MS). Once his Air Force years were over, he taught electronics at JCC and during retirement he volunteered as a math tutor at Brooklawn Children's Home.
Ron was raised at Kyusha Masonic Lodge #4 in Tokyo, Japan in 1963 and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. Dad was a lifelong amateur radio enthusiast and enjoyed buying and selling Motorola radios at Hamfest until he filled up the basement and mom made him stop. His call sign W4MAE will never be answered again.
All services will be under the direction of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd. Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be on Wed. Feb 13 from 2-8pm. Funeral service on Thurs. Feb. 14 at 12:00pm with the burial to follow.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses and staff at the Eastern Star Nursing Home for taking care of dad in his last days. As a final tribute to dad, we ask anyone who has a dad or grandfather to please give them a hug today. Donations can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019