Ronald Lee Flick
Georgetown - Ronald Lee Flick joined his heavenly family Sunday March 8. He was born September 20, 1935 to Desco George Flick and Olive May Ingle, in Orange County Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother and brothers, Michael, Larry, and Desco Dean Flick; grandson, Craig Simpson and great granddaughter, Isabella.
He retired from Lucent Technologies after 34 years of service; founded his own company, Telequip, which he owned for eight years. Ron had a passion for many hobbies including sailing, fishing, hunting, archery, woodworking, leatherworking, motorcycling, car building, and photography. His favorite and most treasured among his many hobbies, was supporting his family and loved ones by attending the numerous sporting, artistic and academic events at which they excelled. He was very proud of his family. Ron was a member of Edwardsville United Methodist Church, the Telephone Pioneers of America, Patoka Lake Sailing Club, Shelby America Auto Club, and Mended Hearts.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Mary Jane Flick. Sister, Paulette Hutcheson of Muncie, IN. Children Ricky (Lucia), Shelley Humphrey (Gary), Brenda Blanco, Teresa Simpson (Gary), Ronnie Jr (Erin), Joany Flynn, Jennifer Bigler (Michael), Andrea Easley (Tom), and beloved family member Stacy Rose (Steve), and many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was a proud Papa/Grandpa to twenty grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:30 am Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, IN. His Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the Kraft Chapel with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Edwardsville United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020