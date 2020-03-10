Services
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 981-2410
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:30 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Flick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Flick


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Lee Flick Obituary
Ronald Lee Flick

Georgetown - Ronald Lee Flick joined his heavenly family Sunday March 8. He was born September 20, 1935 to Desco George Flick and Olive May Ingle, in Orange County Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother and brothers, Michael, Larry, and Desco Dean Flick; grandson, Craig Simpson and great granddaughter, Isabella.

He retired from Lucent Technologies after 34 years of service; founded his own company, Telequip, which he owned for eight years. Ron had a passion for many hobbies including sailing, fishing, hunting, archery, woodworking, leatherworking, motorcycling, car building, and photography. His favorite and most treasured among his many hobbies, was supporting his family and loved ones by attending the numerous sporting, artistic and academic events at which they excelled. He was very proud of his family. Ron was a member of Edwardsville United Methodist Church, the Telephone Pioneers of America, Patoka Lake Sailing Club, Shelby America Auto Club, and Mended Hearts.

Those remaining to cherish his memory include his wife of 34 years, Mary Jane Flick. Sister, Paulette Hutcheson of Muncie, IN. Children Ricky (Lucia), Shelley Humphrey (Gary), Brenda Blanco, Teresa Simpson (Gary), Ronnie Jr (Erin), Joany Flynn, Jennifer Bigler (Michael), Andrea Easley (Tom), and beloved family member Stacy Rose (Steve), and many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was a proud Papa/Grandpa to twenty grandchildren and twenty-four great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2:00pm until 8:00 pm Thursday and after 9:30 am Friday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, IN. His Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am Friday in the Kraft Chapel with burial to follow in Kraft-Graceland memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be sent to Edwardsville United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made at www.kraftfs.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -