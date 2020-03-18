|
|
Ronald Lee Goodman
Louisville - Ronald Lee Goodman, 72, passed away March 14, 2020.
In his youth he served as a Combat Army Medic in the Medical Corps at Ft Hood Texas and Ft Knox.
He was retired from both Jefferson County Corrections and Jefferson County Public Schools. He was a member of Gospel Lighthouse Church. He loved Karaoke and his Louisville Cardinals.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wattie Goodman, and his grandson, Gregory Norris.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Sharon, his mother Gene Graham and his devoted twin brother Donald Goodman (Ladonna). He leaves behind his children Michelle Holmes (Tim), Ronald Goodman Jr. (Katrina), and David Goodman (Christen). His stepchildren Sherry Welty (Richard), Teresa and Troy Adams. He was blessed with 21 grandchildren all of which he was proud of. Ronald would help anyone he could at any time. He loved his uncles, cousins, his brother-in-law Danny, and the rest of his family.
In light of current events the family will have a private visitation and service to respect the government guidelines and help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020