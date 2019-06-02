Services
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
(502) 538-4228
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home
111 Bardstown Road
Mount Washington, KY 40047
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Brookland Cemetery
Shepherdsville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Mohr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Lee Mohr

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Lee Mohr Obituary
Ronald Lee Mohr

Mt. Washington - Ronald Lee Mohr, 73, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. Ronald was a 1965 graduate of Durrett High School, attended Morehead State University, and was a retired pipefitter for Local 522 and Local 502. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and enjoyed watching all the sports. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Goldie Miller Mohr; and two sisters, Linda Van Diver and Judy Durr. He is survived by his brother, Jim Mohr (Jenna); a brother-in-law, Norman Durr; along with a host of nieces and nephews, including his niece, Kathy Stone, whom helped care for him. Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Brookland Cemetery, Shepherdsville. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Memorial gifts are suggested to University of Kentucky Athletics.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now