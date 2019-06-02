|
Ronald Lee Mohr
Mt. Washington - Ronald Lee Mohr, 73, of Mt. Washington, passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital. Ronald was a 1965 graduate of Durrett High School, attended Morehead State University, and was a retired pipefitter for Local 522 and Local 502. He was an avid University of Kentucky fan, and enjoyed watching all the sports. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Goldie Miller Mohr; and two sisters, Linda Van Diver and Judy Durr. He is survived by his brother, Jim Mohr (Jenna); a brother-in-law, Norman Durr; along with a host of nieces and nephews, including his niece, Kathy Stone, whom helped care for him. Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Brookland Cemetery, Shepherdsville. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Memorial gifts are suggested to University of Kentucky Athletics.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019