Ronald Lee Washington
Ronald Lee Washington

Louisville - Washington, Ronald Lee, 67, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Frances and Leroy Washington Sr.; brother, Leroy Washington Jr.; sister, Laverne Washington.

He was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mae; daughter, Yalisha Gibson; siblings, Kenneth, Charles (Linda), Lawrence, Diana, Mary, James, Frances, Carl (Nina), Michael (Alvita), Dorothy, Willanta, and Sandra Washington; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

Memorial services are private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Ratterman & Sons
2114 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 776-4661
