Ronald Lee Washington
Louisville - Washington, Ronald Lee, 67, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Frances and Leroy Washington Sr.; brother, Leroy Washington Jr.; sister, Laverne Washington.
He was a beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mae; daughter, Yalisha Gibson; siblings, Kenneth, Charles (Linda), Lawrence, Diana, Mary, James, Frances, Carl (Nina), Michael (Alvita), Dorothy, Willanta, and Sandra Washington; 3 grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Memorial services are private.