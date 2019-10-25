Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
1000 N. Beckley Station Rd.
Burial
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
Ronald Louis Lanning


1938 - 2019
Ronald Louis Lanning Obituary
Ronald Louis Lanning

Louisville - Lanning, Ronald Louis 81 died at his residence Friday, October 25, 2919. Born in 1938 in Louisville, KY to the late Joseph Louis and Frances Lanning he was a National Guard Veteran, a graduate of Ahrens Trade School and worked as a Master Electrician for the entirety of his career. He was a member of the Local IBEW 369, Knights of Columbus, Rod and Hunt Club, St. Patrick Catholic Church, St. Patrick Leprechaun Club, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, James Robert Lanning.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carol (Mountjoy) Lanning; children, Susan Curley (James), James Louis Lanning (Joy), Janet Harris (David), and Joyce Mueller (Steve); grandchildren, Bobby (Sara), Katie, Marshall, Nicholas, Amanda, Sydney, and Tabitha; and brothers, David (Judy) and Mark (Tonya) Lanning

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, 10:00 a.m. Monday October 28, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1000 N. Beckley Station Rd. with burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday October 27, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home 12900 Shelbyville Rd. East Louisville.

Expressions of Sympathy in lieu of flowers can be made to
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019
