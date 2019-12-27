Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Louis Richardson


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Louis Richardson Obituary
Ronald Louis Richardson, 75 passed away December 26, 2019 at U of L Hospital Southwest.

He was born February 15, 1944 in Louisville, KY.

He was a Past Master Mason at Highland Park Lodge 865

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Maureen Richardson; parents, Cleoda and Shelby Richardson.

Ronald is survived by his children, Lisa (William), Tina (Ronald), and Douglas; grandchildren, William, Alexandria, Raney, and Jackson; brothers, Danny, Larry (Kathy), Kenny (Renee); sisters, Carolyn (Jerry) and Joyce (Cliff).

Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and also Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.

Service will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.

Burial will follow service at St. Andrews Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -