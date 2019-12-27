|
Ronald Louis Richardson, 75 passed away December 26, 2019 at U of L Hospital Southwest.
He was born February 15, 1944 in Louisville, KY.
He was a Past Master Mason at Highland Park Lodge 865
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Maureen Richardson; parents, Cleoda and Shelby Richardson.
Ronald is survived by his children, Lisa (William), Tina (Ronald), and Douglas; grandchildren, William, Alexandria, Raney, and Jackson; brothers, Danny, Larry (Kathy), Kenny (Renee); sisters, Carolyn (Jerry) and Joyce (Cliff).
Visitation will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 12:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and also Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY 40216.
Service will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home.
Burial will follow service at St. Andrews Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019