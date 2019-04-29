|
Ronald M. Waldeck
Louisville - Ronald M. Waldeck of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital, he was 75.
He was born January 11, 1944 in Louisville a son to Wilburn and Anna Waldeck.
Ron was a graduate of Manual High School and received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville Speed Scientific School. He was employed by Ford Motor Company and All State Ford prior to retiring from Heritage Ford in 2016.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharry Judd Waldeck; children, Jason Waldeck (Melissa), Susan Smith (Danny) and Keith Waldeck; grandchildren, Jenna and Carsten Waldeck; Cooper and Edyn Smith; sister, Frances Simons (late husband, Howard) and nephew, Mark Simons.
It was Ron's wishes to be cremated. There will be no services or burial at this time.
There will be a visitation from 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, 40243.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-6 p.m. CST on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Cowherd & Parrott Funeral Home, 206 S. Main Street, Greensburg, KY.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Wendy Novak Diabetes Care Center, Norton Children's Hospital, 411 E. Chestnut St., Suite 743, Louisville, KY 40202.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019