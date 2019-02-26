|
|
Ronald Ramsey
Milltown - Ronald Ramsey, age 84, of Milltown, IN passed away at his home on February 23, 2019.
Ron attended the Universities of Nebraska and Wyoming on football scholarships and earned a bachelor's degree in Business (UW).
Ron worked in the Wyoming oil fields for Pan American, construction (Montana) and finance (Louisville, KY) for Anaconda Aluminum, and eventually went back to his roots and worked the land as a farmer in Leavenworth, IN.
Ron will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia, daughters Robyn (Bob) Cantin, Nancy (Alan) Grant, Janet (Chris) Scherzer & Jerri (Dave) Hawkins, his siblings Harland (Dianne) Ramsey & Carol Waring, his grandchildren Matthew & Paul Cantin, Bobbie (Neil) Stroud, & Jessica (Brandon) Banks, and his great-grandchildren Hagan, Brody, Simon & Lillian.
Visitation will be at the Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN on Tuesday, February 26 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Wednesday, February 27 from 11:00am until service time. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019