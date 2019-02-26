Services
Dillman-Green Funeral Home - Marengo
120 E. Water Street
Marengo, IN 47140
812-365-2155
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dillman-Green Funeral Home - Marengo
120 E. Water Street
Marengo, IN 47140
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Dillman-Green Funeral Home - Marengo
120 E. Water Street
Marengo, IN 47140
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Dillman-Green Funeral Home - Marengo
120 E. Water Street
Marengo, IN 47140
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Ramsey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald Ramsey Obituary
Ronald Ramsey

Milltown - Ronald Ramsey, age 84, of Milltown, IN passed away at his home on February 23, 2019.

Ron attended the Universities of Nebraska and Wyoming on football scholarships and earned a bachelor's degree in Business (UW).

Ron worked in the Wyoming oil fields for Pan American, construction (Montana) and finance (Louisville, KY) for Anaconda Aluminum, and eventually went back to his roots and worked the land as a farmer in Leavenworth, IN.

Ron will be sadly missed by his wife Patricia, daughters Robyn (Bob) Cantin, Nancy (Alan) Grant, Janet (Chris) Scherzer & Jerri (Dave) Hawkins, his siblings Harland (Dianne) Ramsey & Carol Waring, his grandchildren Matthew & Paul Cantin, Bobbie (Neil) Stroud, & Jessica (Brandon) Banks, and his great-grandchildren Hagan, Brody, Simon & Lillian.

Visitation will be at the Dillman-Green Funeral Home in Marengo, IN on Tuesday, February 26 from 3:00pm until 7:00pm and on Wednesday, February 27 from 11:00am until service time. Funeral service will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 1:00pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now