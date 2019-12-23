|
|
Ronald Ray
Gaw I - Mr. Ronald Ray Gaw I, age 60, of Shepherdsville returned to his Heavenly Father on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born on March 3, 1959 in Louisville to Betty "Dolly" (Warren) Ice and the late Russell C. Gaw. Mr. Gaw was a heavy equipment operator for Filcon Construction and a member of the NRA. Among those that preceded him in death are his father; son, Clint C. Gaw; mother in law, Shelba England; niece, Amanda England; and sister in law, Patsy Gaw.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Teresa (England) Gaw; son, Ronald Ray Gaw II (Donna); stepson, Shawn Browner; grandchildren, Jerzey Rae Browner, Harper Sea Gaw, Alexis Francisco and Riley Logan Gaw; mother, Betty "Dolly" (Warren) Ice (George); siblings, Dean Gaw (Kat), Tracy Gaw (Karen), Glen Gaw, Retta Walls (Greg) and Chancey Gaw; father in law, Kenneth England;and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects Friday from 12 pm until 8 pm and Saturday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019